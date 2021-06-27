MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $178,046.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 27th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $5.05 or 0.00015367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $54.32 million and $178,046.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.30 or 0.00365784 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003149 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.34 or 0.01217265 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000251 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,748,206 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MWCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.