USDK (USDK) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One USDK coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.66 million and $158.76 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00109535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00162602 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,801.81 or 0.99735398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002870 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USDKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.