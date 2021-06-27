Chain Guardians (CGG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $91,467.00

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last week, Chain Guardians has traded down 48.9% against the U.S. dollar. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $91,467.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00050953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.12 or 0.00565919 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036534 BTC.

Chain Guardians (CRYPTO:CGG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,264,985 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

