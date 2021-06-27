Whiteheart Trading Down 38.7% Over Last Week (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for about $507.04 or 0.01541680 BTC on major exchanges. Whiteheart has a market cap of $4.51 million and $199,614.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00109535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00162602 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,801.81 or 0.99735398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WHITEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.