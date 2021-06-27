Kronos Bio (KRON) vs. The Competition Financial Contrast

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ: KRON) is one of 839 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Kronos Bio to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.7% of Kronos Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Kronos Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kronos Bio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Bio N/A N/A N/A Kronos Bio Competitors -2,669.09% -175.18% -28.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kronos Bio and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Bio N/A -$88.44 million -6.66 Kronos Bio Competitors $1.73 billion $125.42 million -3.77

Kronos Bio’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kronos Bio. Kronos Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kronos Bio and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00 Kronos Bio Competitors 4634 17693 38926 768 2.58

Kronos Bio currently has a consensus target price of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.27%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 47.94%. Given Kronos Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kronos Bio is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Kronos Bio beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients. The company planned registrational phase 3 clinical trial of ENTO in combination with induction chemotherapy in acute myeloid leukemia patients with NPM1 mutations. It is also developing KB-0742, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

