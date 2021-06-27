OIN Finance Price Down 38.1% This Week (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 38.1% against the dollar. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $147,769.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00050953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.12 or 0.00565919 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036534 BTC.

OIN Finance (CRYPTO:OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,596,536 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

