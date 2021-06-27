Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $4.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,071,000 after purchasing an additional 148,048 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,670 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,527,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,562,000 after acquiring an additional 110,214 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,821,000 after acquiring an additional 150,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,022,000 after acquiring an additional 501,135 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $359.27. 406,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.20. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $198.81 and a 12 month high of $383.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

