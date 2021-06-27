Anchor Protocol (ANC) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.44 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.45 or 0.00007457 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $192.73 million and $4.44 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000276 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00009285 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,582,110 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

