Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.94 on Top Exchanges

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. Oxen has a market cap of $51.47 million and $114,210.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00002864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 24.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,888.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,824.69 or 0.05548063 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.01374491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.05 or 0.00383252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00121384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.59 or 0.00612945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.77 or 0.00385461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006297 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00038833 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,651,297 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

