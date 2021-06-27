Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $850.09 Million

Brokerages expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to report sales of $850.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $811.40 million to $863.80 million. Floor & Decor posted sales of $462.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $116.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $5,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,741,809.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 373,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,005,000 after acquiring an additional 413,188 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 19.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 29.3% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

