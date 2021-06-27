$201.22 Million in Sales Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to post $201.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.37 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $103.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $835.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $798.90 million to $914.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,859 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,062. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.39. The stock had a trading volume of 914,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,426. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.60. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $178.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

