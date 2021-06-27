$415.81 Million in Sales Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will report sales of $415.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $417.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $415.03 million. SMART Global posted sales of $281.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SGH shares. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.08.

SGH traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.31. 324,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,150. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.97.

In other news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $329,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,015,373 shares of company stock worth $101,689,172. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SMART Global by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,081,000 after buying an additional 101,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SMART Global by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,033,000 after buying an additional 520,794 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its stake in SMART Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 636,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SMART Global by 5,103.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 450,815 shares during the period.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

