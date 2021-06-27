Zacks: Brokerages Expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.52 Billion

Brokerages expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to announce $12.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.97 billion. NIKE reported sales of $10.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year sales of $48.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.93 billion to $50.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $53.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.19 billion to $55.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $20.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.35. The company had a trading volume of 46,285,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,467. NIKE has a 12 month low of $93.57 and a 12 month high of $154.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $243.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NIKE by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $257,241,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $223,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

