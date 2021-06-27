CROAT Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. CROAT has a market cap of $202,272.88 and $1.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 87,881,380 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

