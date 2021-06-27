Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $690.84 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will announce $690.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $732.09 million and the lowest is $656.21 million. Incyte posted sales of $688.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.86) EPS.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 87.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 230,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 11.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 525.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INCY traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,930,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,894. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $110.36.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

