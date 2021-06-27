Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will report $271.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $274.56 million and the lowest is $268.70 million. LendingTree reported sales of $184.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The business had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%.

TREE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.50.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in LendingTree by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in LendingTree by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TREE traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,995. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.27. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $164.57 and a 52 week high of $372.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingTree (TREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.