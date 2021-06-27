PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will report sales of $2.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the highest is $2.16 billion. PVH reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $8.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PVH.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.03) EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

PVH traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.89. PVH has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $121.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.37.

In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 184.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PVH (PVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.