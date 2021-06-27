Brokerages Expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.14 Million

Equities analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will post $60.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $60.23 million. Prothena reported sales of $200,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29,970%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $118.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.16 million to $140.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $850,000.00, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $900,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prothena.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,855. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.55. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Prothena during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Prothena by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Prothena by 171.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prothena (PRTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.