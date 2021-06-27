$18.93 Million in Sales Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to report $18.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.28 million to $19.50 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies posted sales of $1.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 891.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year sales of $96.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.00 million to $99.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $252.12 million, with estimates ranging from $237.26 million to $279.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,640,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,685. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.93. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $339,364.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,267.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,871,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 19,335 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $2,612,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,575,000 after purchasing an additional 626,352 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

