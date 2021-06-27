Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $475.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will post sales of $475.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $489.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $442.74 million. Gentex reported sales of $229.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $73,209.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,405 shares of company stock valued at $995,906 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 914,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after acquiring an additional 140,081 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTX traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,251,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,376. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. Gentex has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.