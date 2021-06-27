Analysts Expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $295.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will announce sales of $295.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $304.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $270.06 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $261.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.77.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 122,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.24. 1,241,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,398. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

