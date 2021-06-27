MoonSwap (MOON) Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $12,918.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.05 or 0.00383252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006297 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00011081 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 23,221,068 coins and its circulating supply is 23,200,567 coins. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MOONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.