Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) and Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Columbia Property Trust and Host Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Property Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 Host Hotels & Resorts 3 6 8 0 2.29

Columbia Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $17.35, suggesting a potential downside of 0.91%. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential downside of 7.04%. Given Columbia Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Columbia Property Trust is more favorable than Host Hotels & Resorts.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Columbia Property Trust and Host Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Property Trust $300.57 million 6.69 $115.71 million $1.52 11.52 Host Hotels & Resorts $1.62 billion 7.66 -$732.00 million ($0.17) -103.35

Columbia Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Host Hotels & Resorts. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Property Trust and Host Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Property Trust 38.07% 4.16% 2.60% Host Hotels & Resorts -91.11% -13.76% -6.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.1% of Columbia Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Columbia Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Columbia Property Trust has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Columbia Property Trust beats Host Hotels & Resorts on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as MarriottÂ®, Ritz-CarltonÂ®, WestinÂ®, SheratonÂ®, WÂ®, St. RegisÂ®, The Luxury CollectionÂ®, HyattÂ®, FairmontÂ®, HiltonÂ®, SwissÃ´telÂ®, ibisÂ® and NovotelÂ®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.hosthotels.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.