GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) versus Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Critical Review

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get GoDaddy alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GoDaddy and Creative Realities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoDaddy 0 1 10 1 3.00 Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A

GoDaddy presently has a consensus target price of $100.46, suggesting a potential upside of 15.62%. Given GoDaddy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GoDaddy is more favorable than Creative Realities.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of GoDaddy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of GoDaddy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GoDaddy and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoDaddy -15.39% -142.59% 2.75% Creative Realities -12.74% -36.84% -8.46%

Risk and Volatility

GoDaddy has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 4.04, meaning that its stock price is 304% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GoDaddy and Creative Realities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoDaddy $3.32 billion 4.41 -$495.10 million $1.25 69.51 Creative Realities $17.46 million 1.48 -$16.84 million N/A N/A

Creative Realities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoDaddy.

Summary

GoDaddy beats Creative Realities on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence. In addition, the company provides presence products, such as Websites + Marketing, a do-it-yourself mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; online appointments and store capabilities that allows customers to transact business directly on their websites; and a range of marketing tools and services designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers, and create content, as well as search engine optimization that helps customers get their websites found on search sites; and social media management services. Further, it offers business application products, such as Microsoft Office 365, email accounts, email marketing, and Internet-based telephony services. The company serves small businesses, individuals, organizations, developers, designers, and domain investors. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.