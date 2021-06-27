$0.13 EPS Expected for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.18. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARKO shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Arko in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ ARKO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. 4,180,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. Arko has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Arko by 24,639.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Arko during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Arko in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

