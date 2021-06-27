Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, EVP David Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,520 over the last three months. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Ameresco by 14.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ameresco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Ameresco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 43.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMRC traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.90. The company had a trading volume of 898,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.08.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

