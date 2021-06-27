Brokerages Anticipate G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $470.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to announce sales of $470.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $503.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $460.80 million. G-III Apparel Group reported sales of $297.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,806,000 after buying an additional 728,688 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 19,627 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,448,000 after buying an additional 12,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,101. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

