Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

SHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

SHO stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.91. 2,637,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,974. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,237,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,542,000 after purchasing an additional 925,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,915,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,929,000 after purchasing an additional 900,302 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,288,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,320 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,200,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,720,000 after acquiring an additional 537,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,694,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,415,000 after acquiring an additional 188,213 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.