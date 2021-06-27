Bismuth (BIS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $651.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 74.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $651.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,441,417 coins and its circulating supply is 21,367,837 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

