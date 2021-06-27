Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Receives $48.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCUF traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.52. The company had a trading volume of 23,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,455. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $37.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.50.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.