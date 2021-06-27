Brokerages Expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). Pacific Biosciences of California reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.81. 7,364,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,874,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 35.45 and a quick ratio of 34.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 1.13. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

