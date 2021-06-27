Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.48 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will post $75.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.68 million to $80.76 million. Genco Shipping & Trading reported sales of $32.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $278.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.03 million to $307.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $281.56 million, with estimates ranging from $249.52 million to $323.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNK shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.68. 3,028,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,429. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $824.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 375,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $6,167,460.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,567,578 shares of company stock valued at $25,545,137 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 123,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

