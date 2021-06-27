California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on CWT. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Sunday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $90,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,692 shares in the company, valued at $859,041.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,315 shares of company stock worth $193,116 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,452,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,899,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,601. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $61.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.10.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. On average, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

