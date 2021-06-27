Analysts Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Target Price at C$84.44

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$84.53.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNS. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$83.00 price target (up from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of TSE BNS traded up C$0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching C$80.89. 3,142,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,858,640. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$79.66. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$53.54 and a twelve month high of C$82.35. The company has a market cap of C$98.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

