Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDT shares. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut Bird Construction from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Bird Construction stock traded down C$0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.79. 76,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,744. The company has a market capitalization of C$466.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$5.89 and a 1-year high of C$9.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.42%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

