Aeron Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $75,052.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded 50.3% higher against the US dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $18,623.81 and $75,052.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00051108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.36 or 0.00569109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00036493 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARNXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.