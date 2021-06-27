HARD Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $48.25 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $48.25 million and $18.47 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00043265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00107562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00162684 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,786.35 or 1.00121830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002878 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,250,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HARDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.