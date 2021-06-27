Brokerages Expect Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) will report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embraer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.28). Embraer reported earnings of ($1.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Embraer.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ERJ shares. Bank of America upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Embraer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Embraer by 753.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,366 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 848,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 99,893 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 61,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $4,604,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ERJ traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,702,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,639. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24. Embraer has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $16.97.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Embraer (ERJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.