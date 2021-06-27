-$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.93). REGENXBIO reported earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year earnings of ($4.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($3.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.26) to ($2.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGNX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

REGENXBIO stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter worth about $116,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

