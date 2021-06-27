Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

BYLOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:BYLOF remained flat at $$19.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.25. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $19.20.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.