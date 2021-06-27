Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

CELH has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Celsius stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.37. 2,955,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,685. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 657.97 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.70.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,828,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313 over the last three months. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $2,305,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Celsius by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 73,179 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 14.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 2,063.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 183,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

