$54.05 Million in Sales Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will post $54.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $56.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year sales of $239.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.70 million to $240.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $323.00 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $326.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Tattooed Chef stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,130,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.40. Tattooed Chef has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.67.

In other news, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,662,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel James Williamson bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 257,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth about $68,248,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth about $2,861,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

