$1.64 EPS Expected for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. CME Group posted earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.73.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $218.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,337. CME Group has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,960,000 after purchasing an additional 555,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CME Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,598,000 after acquiring an additional 135,019 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in CME Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,496,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in CME Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,179,000 after acquiring an additional 202,059 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

