EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) & AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Head-To-Head Analysis

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AppLovin and EverQuote’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $1.45 billion 21.33 -$125.19 million N/A N/A EverQuote $346.93 million 2.78 -$11.20 million ($0.41) -82.61

EverQuote has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AppLovin.

Profitability

This table compares AppLovin and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin N/A N/A N/A EverQuote -3.67% -19.74% -11.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of EverQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of AppLovin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of EverQuote shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AppLovin and EverQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 0 1 12 0 2.92 EverQuote 1 0 5 0 2.67

AppLovin currently has a consensus target price of $75.67, indicating a potential downside of 10.83%. EverQuote has a consensus target price of $53.20, indicating a potential upside of 57.07%. Given EverQuote’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than AppLovin.

Summary

AppLovin beats EverQuote on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

