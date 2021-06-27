Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to Post $0.41 EPS

Analysts expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. Griffon posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.83 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE:GFF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.23. 1,030,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,534. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Griffon has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $29.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Griffon during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Griffon during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

