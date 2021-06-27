Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.86 Million

Analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will post $56.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.80 million. Health Catalyst reported sales of $43.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $230.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $229.88 million to $232.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $277.72 million, with estimates ranging from $272.30 million to $282.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 92,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $4,903,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,063 shares in the company, valued at $19,192,959.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $315,491.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,187 shares in the company, valued at $860,553.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,010 shares of company stock worth $12,314,752 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Health Catalyst by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 5.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.46. 1,482,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,655. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.99.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

