Ixcoin (IXC) Trading Up 261.2% This Week

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded up 81.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Ixcoin has traded 261.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular exchanges. Ixcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $52.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ixcoin alerts:

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 138.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ixcoin Profile

IXC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,198,972 coins. The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.