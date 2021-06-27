Dynamite Reaches 1-Day Volume of $42,028.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $189,847.68 and approximately $42,028.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001471 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,457 coins and its circulating supply is 391,210 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

