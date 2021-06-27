$102.90 Million in Sales Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to post sales of $102.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.88 million and the highest is $110.11 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $97.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $438.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $436.50 million to $440.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $495.04 million, with estimates ranging from $482.36 million to $502.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 135,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $13,578,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 303.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $3,628,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPR traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.81. 1,081,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,716. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

