Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will post sales of $2.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72 billion. Consolidated Edison reported sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year sales of $12.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.62 billion to $13.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Consolidated Edison.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 60.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ED traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.87. 2,076,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,918. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.